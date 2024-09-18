Tredje AP fonden Has $109.33 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $109,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,144,000 after purchasing an additional 292,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,152 shares of company stock valued at $334,186,128. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $501.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.52. The company has a market cap of $465.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $501.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

