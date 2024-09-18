True Vision MN LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

