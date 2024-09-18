Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Trimmed by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 6.3% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

