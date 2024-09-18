Waterloo Capital L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.