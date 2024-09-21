Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 525% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,599 put options.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after buying an additional 4,625,361 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after buying an additional 255,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after buying an additional 3,425,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,917,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,831 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

