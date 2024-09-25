Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.04.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Intel by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

