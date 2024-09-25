Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Sells $79,584.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ducommun Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DCO stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $943.59 million, a P/E ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ducommun by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the period. RDST Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

