Donald F. Coleman Sells 58,003 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Intapp Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Intapp stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 0.65.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
