Donald F. Coleman Sells 58,003 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intapp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 52.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

