Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) COO Sells $213,882.27 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $213,882.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,732.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ur-Energy Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of URG opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.01.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on URG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.27.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
