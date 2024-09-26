DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

TSE DHT.UN opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DHT.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

