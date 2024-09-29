Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 822,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AUGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 96,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $114.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of -0.22. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 182.36% and a negative net margin of 46.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 444,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 225,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Augmedix by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 138,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.35 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair lowered Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

