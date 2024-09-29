Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 822,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Augmedix Price Performance
AUGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 96,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $114.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of -0.22. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 182.36% and a negative net margin of 46.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Augmedix
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.35 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair lowered Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Augmedix
Augmedix Company Profile
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Augmedix
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.