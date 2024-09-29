Short Interest in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Increases By 47.1%

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 985,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTNT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,056. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTNT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 195,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

