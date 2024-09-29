Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGLDF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.26.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
