Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGLDF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.26.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

