Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Olympus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLYMY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 20,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,247. Olympus has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Get Olympus alerts:

About Olympus

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.