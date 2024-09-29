Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PAVS remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Friday. 15,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,056. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
