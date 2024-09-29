Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Expands By 43.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 608.1% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSCW stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 62,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

