Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

DRTS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. 4,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

