Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agenus FY2024 Earnings

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($10.51) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.27). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($6.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agenus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Agenus by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

