Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Apogee Enterprises accounts for about 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $47,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

