Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Insider Sells 2,157 Shares of Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) insider Salvatore Jr. Lento sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,828.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,412.10. This trade represents a 23.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skillz Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SKLZ opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 227.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Skillz by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

