Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Insider Sells 2,157 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZGet Free Report) insider Salvatore Jr. Lento sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,828.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,412.10. This trade represents a 23.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skillz Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SKLZ opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Skillz

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 227.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Skillz by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.