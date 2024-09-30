ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in September

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,296,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 1,940,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 792.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZF remained flat at $33.20 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $33.20.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Up 90% and Still Running: On Holding Stock’s Remarkable Climb
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is David Tepper Right About Chinese Stocks?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Earnings Season Countdown: 4 Stocks Poised for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.