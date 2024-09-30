ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in September

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,296,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 1,940,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 792.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZF remained flat at $33.20 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

