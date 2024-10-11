Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 597 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $62.99.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.