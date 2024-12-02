Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) CEO Purchases $99,100.00 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,285.92. This represents a 6.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $39.52. 797,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

