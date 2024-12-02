Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 13,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,373,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,216.05. This trade represents a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $1,333,670.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,236,300.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.84. 391,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 276.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTR
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altair Engineering
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.