Henrietta Baldock Acquires 1,118 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,118 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.78 ($3,138.30).

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.0 %

LON:LGEN traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 223.50 ($2.84). The stock had a trading volume of 10,497,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,885,141. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64. The stock has a market cap of £13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,426.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 211.40 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.11) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 279 ($3.54).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

