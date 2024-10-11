Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.58.

MAS stock opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 410.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

