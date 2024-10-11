Evercore ISI Boosts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $74.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.50.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Henry Schein by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Henry Schein by 282.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.