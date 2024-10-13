CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 103,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $277.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.66. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $508.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

