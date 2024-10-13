WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $243,536.86

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $243,536.86 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00103271 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012270 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteCoin (XWC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. WhiteCoin has a current supply of 971,792,390 with 764,324,623.4110321 in circulation. The last known price of WhiteCoin is 0.01682763 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $253,627.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://whitecoin.info/.”

