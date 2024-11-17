Dennis Dean Sells 7,719 Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis Dean sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $58,124.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 628,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,918.20. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis Dean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Dennis Dean sold 24,510 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $160,295.40.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of AIRS opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.81 million, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 213,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

