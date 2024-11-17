Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
