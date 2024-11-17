Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.