Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

