Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $973.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

