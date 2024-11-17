Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) CFO Sells $136,409.14 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $136,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,940.60. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINC opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $478.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

