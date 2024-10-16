MN Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,028 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

