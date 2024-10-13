Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 138.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,858,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $1,941,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $20.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,628,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,163,496. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

