Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,944,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,690,851 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.

Voyager Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VGX Token (VGX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. VGX Token has a current supply of 370,944,993.2406604 with 342,690,850.8706604 in circulation. The last known price of VGX Token is 0.01090566 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,576,461.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vgxfoundation.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

