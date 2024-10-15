Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Buys $14,608.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $14,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,808. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.1 %

BATRA stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

