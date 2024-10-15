Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Buys $14,608.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $14,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,808. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.1 %

BATRA stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

