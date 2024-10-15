CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,852 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

