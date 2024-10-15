CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,013 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 3.98% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 165,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 856.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 62,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $288.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

