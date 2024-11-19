iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Boosted by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWS opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $138.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

