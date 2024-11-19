Summit Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Summit Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 43,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

