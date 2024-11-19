Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ESP opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £527.47 million, a P/E ratio of 975.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of GBX 87.10 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.71.
In other news, insider Duncan Garrood purchased 25,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,974.36 ($22,784.08). Also, insider Donald Grant bought 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £19,832.20 ($25,139.05). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
