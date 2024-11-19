Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Vipshop makes up 2.2% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

