Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Temple Bar Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON TMPL opened at GBX 265.25 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £759.99 million, a PE ratio of 922.41 and a beta of 1.11. Temple Bar has a 12-month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.36.
Temple Bar Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Temple Bar
- What is a support level?
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top IoT Stocks: Why Samsara and Digi Are Thriving in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.