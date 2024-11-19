Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Temple Bar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON TMPL opened at GBX 265.25 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £759.99 million, a PE ratio of 922.41 and a beta of 1.11. Temple Bar has a 12-month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.36.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

