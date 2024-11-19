Summit Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1,232.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,234,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 650,896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after acquiring an additional 614,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 288,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 241,475 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

