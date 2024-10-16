Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Up 6.9% in September

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HERD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,120. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $91.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.