Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
