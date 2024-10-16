Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Update

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hongli Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HLP remained flat at $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,758. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.
Hongli Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hongli Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.