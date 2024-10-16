Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Update

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hongli Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLP remained flat at $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,758. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Get Hongli Group alerts:

Hongli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.