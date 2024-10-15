Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.46 or 0.99999003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007467 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023789 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

